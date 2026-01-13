Winning lottery ticket worth $350K sold at Washington County convenience store

DONOROA BOROUGH, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash Five with Quick Cash ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Washington County for Monday’s drawing. The ticket matched all five drawn numbers: 4, 16, 24, 28 and 37.

The winning ticket was sold at Station, located at 750 Meldon Avenue in Donora Boro. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can claim their prizes within one year of the drawing and tickets must be validated.

More than 9,100 other Cash Five with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group