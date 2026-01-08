Woman facing charges after giving children psychedelic mushrooms, police say

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A woman gave children psychedelic mushrooms and let them hang out of the windows of moving cars in Westmoreland County, police say.

Christa Lee Kuhns, 35, of Greensburg is facing criminal charges after an investigation that began in April.

According to information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, Child and Youth Services received a complaint after a Snapchat video captured three kids sitting on the door frames of a moving vehicle and hanging out of the windows.

Caseworkers interviewed one the children in the video and learned that the driver of the vehicle at that time was Kuhns, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Investigators spoke with more of the children involved and said they learned that Kuhns offered them mushrooms on a camping trip in 2024.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the children described the mushrooms as white and bitter, saying they were allowed to hang out of the vehicle after ingesting them. Another victim said they felt delusional and “like Jell-O” after eating the mushrooms.

A search warrant was served at Kuhn’s house on Oconell Way in Greensburg. Police found a gun with three loaded magazines, a bag with mushroom residue and later confirmed to be psilocybin, marijuana pipes and three THC vapes.

Kuhns faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

