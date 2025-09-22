You can buy Eat’n Park’s salad bar cottage cheese in stores as part of collaboration with Turner’s

Eat’n Park and Turner Dairy Farms have released a limited-edition Salad Bar Cottage Cheese, celebrating 35 years of partnership.

The collaboration allows guests to enjoy Turner’s cottage cheese from the Eat’n Park Salad Bar at home, now available in pints at grocery stores across the Pittsburgh region.

“The partnership between Eat’n Park and Turner’s is rooted in more than three decades of serving our communities together,” said Brooks Broadhurst, vice president of food systems transformation at Eat’n Park.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring a piece of the iconic Eat’n Park Salad Bar into homes,” said Steve Turner, vice president of sales and marketing at Turner’s Dairy.

In addition to the cottage cheese, Turner’s provides Eat’n Park with buttermilk for its ranch dressing, cream for crème pies, milk for handspun milkshakes and coffee creamer.

The limited-edition cottage cheese can be found at select Giant Eagle, Kuhns and Shop ’n Save locations, along with other local retailers, while supplies last.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group