‘Zoo Lights’: holiday lights return to Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced that its “Zoo Lights” is returning for the holiday season.

This year, in addition to the traditional drive-thru lights, there will be days when you will be able to walk through and enjoy the lights at a slower pace.

The Zoo will turn into a sparkling safari with illuminated animals on over 150 displays, including this year’s Zoo babies. In addition, iconic Pittsburgh favorites will be on display, including an animated recreation of Eat’n Park’s classic Christmas tree and star commercial, as well as Daniel Tiger and friends from Fred Rogers Productions.

There will be optional stops for snacks, warm drinks and festive gifts for drive-thru guests. A downloadable podcast brings seasonal music to each vehicle. All guests in a vehicle are covered by a flat $45 admission.

The event takes place on select nights from Nov. 24 through Dec. 30.

A new walk-thru experience is available on select Saturdays and Sundays, as well. During these days, there will also be live music and character photo opportunities, including visits with Santa Claus. Price is $18 for adults and $15 for children ages 2 and older.

For more information and event tickets, visit pittsburghzoo.org/zoo-lights.

