Most expensive homes for sale in East Stroudsburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in East Stroudsburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 205 Falling View Ct, East Stroudsburg
- Price: $1,995,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,626
- Price per square foot: $431
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 160 days
#2. 282 Crabapple Ln, Middle Smithfield Township
- Price: $1,599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,348
- Price per square foot: $298
- Lot size: 49.5 acres
- Days on market: 178 days (-$51,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 118 Chris Ali State Pl, East Stroudsburg
- Price: $1,599,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,055
- Price per square foot: $264
- Lot size: 10.9 acres
- Days on market: 137 days (-$46,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 441 Hidden Lake Dr, Middle Smithfield Township
- Price: $1,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,910
- Price per square foot: $158
- Lot size: 2.6 acres
- Days on market: 66 days
#7. 229 Rising Meadow Way, East Stroudsburg
- Price: $1,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,354
- Price per square foot: $224
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 137 days
#8. 5951 Milford Rd, East Stroudsburg
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 1,965
- Price per square foot: $508
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 43 days
#9. 145 Rising Meadow Way, East Stroudsburg
- Price: $950,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,961
- Price per square foot: $119
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 308 days (-$49,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 301 Reagan Dr, East Stroudsburg
- Price: $899,800
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,432
- Price per square foot: $165
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 227 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
