Most expensive homes for sale in East Stroudsburg

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in East Stroudsburg listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 205 Falling View Ct, East Stroudsburg

- Price: $1,995,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,626

- Price per square foot: $431

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 160 days

#2. 282 Crabapple Ln, Middle Smithfield Township

- Price: $1,599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,348

- Price per square foot: $298

- Lot size: 49.5 acres

- Days on market: 178 days (-$51,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 118 Chris Ali State Pl, East Stroudsburg

- Price: $1,599,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,055

- Price per square foot: $264

- Lot size: 10.9 acres

- Days on market: 137 days (-$46,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 441 Hidden Lake Dr, Middle Smithfield Township

- Price: $1,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,910

- Price per square foot: $158

- Lot size: 2.6 acres

- Days on market: 66 days

#7. 229 Rising Meadow Way, East Stroudsburg

- Price: $1,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,354

- Price per square foot: $224

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 137 days

#8. 5951 Milford Rd, East Stroudsburg

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 1,965

- Price per square foot: $508

- Lot size: 5.1 acres

- Days on market: 43 days

#9. 145 Rising Meadow Way, East Stroudsburg

- Price: $950,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,961

- Price per square foot: $119

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 308 days (-$49,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 301 Reagan Dr, East Stroudsburg

- Price: $899,800

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,432

- Price per square foot: $165

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 227 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

