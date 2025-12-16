Most expensive homes for sale in Lebanon

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lebanon listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 506 Hemlock Ln, Lebanon

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,952

- Price per square foot: $191

- Lot size: 8.7 acres

- Days on market: 159 days (-$50,950 price reduction since listing)

#2. 840 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon

- Price: $889,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,453

- Price per square foot: $257

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 340 days (-$5,100 price reduction since listing)

#3. 836 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon

- Price: $824,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,322

- Price per square foot: $248

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 56 days

#4. 2000 Rolling Meadow Rd, Lebanon

- Price: $822,925

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,095

- Price per square foot: $265

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 81 days

#5. Charcoal, Lebanon

- Price: $805,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,279

- Price per square foot: $245

- Days on market: 111 days

#6. 404 Cannon Way, Lebanon

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,979

- Price per square foot: $268

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 92 days

#7. 217 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon

- Price: $779,800

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,109

- Price per square foot: $250

- Days on market: 35 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. Iron Valley Dr, Lebanon

- Price: $755,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,065

- Price per square foot: $246

- Days on market: 94 days

#9. 105 Charcoal Way, Lebanon

- Price: $743,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,712

- Price per square foot: $274

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 92 days

#10. 401 Cannon Way, Lebanon

- Price: $736,679

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,300

- Price per square foot: $320

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 92 days

