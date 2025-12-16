Most expensive homes for sale in Lebanon

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lebanon listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 506 Hemlock Ln, Lebanon
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,952
- Price per square foot: $191
- Lot size: 8.7 acres
- Days on market: 159 days (-$50,950 price reduction since listing)
#2. 840 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon
- Price: $889,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,453
- Price per square foot: $257
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 340 days (-$5,100 price reduction since listing)
#3. 836 Wheatfield Ln, Lebanon
- Price: $824,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,322
- Price per square foot: $248
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 56 days
#4. 2000 Rolling Meadow Rd, Lebanon
- Price: $822,925
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,095
- Price per square foot: $265
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 81 days
#5. Charcoal, Lebanon
- Price: $805,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,279
- Price per square foot: $245
- Days on market: 111 days
#6. 404 Cannon Way, Lebanon
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,979
- Price per square foot: $268
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 92 days
#7. 217 Dahlia Cir, Lebanon
- Price: $779,800
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,109
- Price per square foot: $250
- Days on market: 35 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. Iron Valley Dr, Lebanon
- Price: $755,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,065
- Price per square foot: $246
- Days on market: 94 days
#9. 105 Charcoal Way, Lebanon
- Price: $743,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,712
- Price per square foot: $274
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 92 days
#10. 401 Cannon Way, Lebanon
- Price: $736,679
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,300
- Price per square foot: $320
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 92 days
