Most expensive homes for sale in Pittsburgh

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Pittsburgh listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5563 Northumberland St, Pittsburgh

- Price: $6,250,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,724

- Price per square foot: $716

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 130 days

#2. 134 South Dr, Pittsburgh

- Price: $5,900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,775

- Price per square foot: $603

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 95 days

#3. 5238 Ellsworth Ave, Pittsburgh

- Price: $5,300,000

- 8 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,556

- Price per square foot: $701

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 136 days

#4. 550 Market St Unit Penthouse, Pittsburgh

- Price: $5,250,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,700

- Price per square foot: $448

- Days on market: 75 days

#5. 280 Glen Laurel Ln, Pittsburgh

- Price: $4,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,849

- Price per square foot: $630

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 21 days

#6. 122 Woodland Rd, Pittsburgh

- Price: $4,850,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 82 days

#7. Walden the Oberoi Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh

- Price: $4,770,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 130 days

#8. 5558 Aylesboro Ave, Pittsburgh

- Price: $4,250,000

- 8 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,640

- Price per square foot: $556

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 125 days

#9. 418 Fox Chapel Rd, Pittsburgh

- Price: $3,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,468

- Price per square foot: $466

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 133 days (-$550,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. Easton the Oberoi Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh

- Price: $3,585,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,938

- Price per square foot: $1,220

- Lot size: 1.7 acres

- Days on market: 132 days

