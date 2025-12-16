Most expensive homes for sale in Pittsburgh

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Pittsburgh listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 5563 Northumberland St, Pittsburgh
- Price: $6,250,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,724
- Price per square foot: $716
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 130 days
#2. 134 South Dr, Pittsburgh
- Price: $5,900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,775
- Price per square foot: $603
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 95 days
#3. 5238 Ellsworth Ave, Pittsburgh
- Price: $5,300,000
- 8 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,556
- Price per square foot: $701
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 136 days
#4. 550 Market St Unit Penthouse, Pittsburgh
- Price: $5,250,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,700
- Price per square foot: $448
- Days on market: 75 days
#5. 280 Glen Laurel Ln, Pittsburgh
- Price: $4,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,849
- Price per square foot: $630
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 21 days
#6. 122 Woodland Rd, Pittsburgh
- Price: $4,850,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 82 days
#7. Walden the Oberoi Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh
- Price: $4,770,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 130 days
#8. 5558 Aylesboro Ave, Pittsburgh
- Price: $4,250,000
- 8 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,640
- Price per square foot: $556
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 125 days
#9. 418 Fox Chapel Rd, Pittsburgh
- Price: $3,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,468
- Price per square foot: $466
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 133 days (-$550,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. Easton the Oberoi Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh
- Price: $3,585,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,938
- Price per square foot: $1,220
- Lot size: 1.7 acres
- Days on market: 132 days
