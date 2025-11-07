The most expensive neighborhoods in Allentown

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Allentown metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Trexler Park (Allentown, PA)

Median sale price

: $560,000 |

Median days on market

: 5 days

19 Spring Wood Dr, Allentown, PA 18104

- List price: $1,095,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,367

- See 19 Spring Wood Dr, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

515 N 41St St, Allentown, PA 18104

- List price: $485,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,121

- See 515 N 41St St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

610 N 41St St, Allentown, PA 18104

- List price: $549,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,784

- See 610 N 41St St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

930 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104

- List price: $555,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,273

- See 930 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

#2. Rose Garden (Allentown, PA)

Median sale price

: $472,500 |

Median days on market

: 10 days

2710 Liberty St, Allentown, PA 18104

- List price: $599,999

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,908

- See 2710 Liberty St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

2710 W Liberty St, Allentown, PA 18104

- List price: $599,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,908

- See 2710 W Liberty St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

525 N Main St, Allentown, PA 18104

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,499

- See 525 N Main St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

525-527 N Main St, Allentown, PA 18104

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,499

- See 525-527 N Main St, Allentown, PA 18104 on Redfin.com

#3. College Hill (Easton, PA)

Median sale price

: $432,650 |

Median days on market

: 24 days

1122 Sullivan Trl, Easton, PA 18040

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,780

- See 1122 Sullivan Trl, Easton, PA 18040 on Redfin.com

815 Wilbur St, Easton, PA 18042

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,408

- See 815 Wilbur St, Easton, PA 18042 on Redfin.com

823 W Lafayette St, Easton, PA 18042

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,814

- See 823 W Lafayette St, Easton, PA 18042 on Redfin.com

#4. College Hill Residential Historic District (Easton, PA)

Median sale price

: $432,650 |

Median days on market

: 15 days

4 Boileau Ave, Easton, PA 18042

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,470

- See 4 Boileau Ave, Easton, PA 18042 on Redfin.com

#5. Downtown Easton Historic District (Easton, PA)

Median sale price

: $415,400 |

Median days on market

: 16 days

815 Wilbur St, Easton, PA 18042

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,408

- See 815 Wilbur St, Easton, PA 18042 on Redfin.com

823 W Lafayette St, Easton, PA 18042

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,814

- See 823 W Lafayette St, Easton, PA 18042 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.