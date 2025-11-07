The most expensive neighborhoods in State College

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the State College metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. State College South (State College, PA)

Median sale price

: $505,000 |

Median days on market

: 10 days

1132 Old Boalsburg Rd, State College, PA 16801

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,344

- See 1132 Old Boalsburg Rd, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com

241 Bradley Ave, State College, PA 16801

- List price: $444,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,738

- See 241 Bradley Ave, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com

#2. Greentrees (State College, PA)

Median sale price

: $460,450 |

Median days on market

: 4 days

#3. Highlands (State College, PA)

Median sale price

: $385,000 |

Median days on market

: 90 days

#4. Orchard Park (State College, PA)

Median sale price

: $220,000 |

Median days on market

: 30 days

805 Stratford Dr, State College, PA 16801

- List price: $219,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 996

- See 805 Stratford Dr, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.