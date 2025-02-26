Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Novel Promotion Character Shoot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clare (models, female, 18-26)

--- Stacia Rose (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Noppera'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Avery (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Helena (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Stroke Care Documentary'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Wife (lead, female, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $53

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the documentary here

'FFIC Comedy Night'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Top Comic (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $166

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Live Play Bingo,' Live On Camera Host - East Coast'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts - East Coast (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'A Thanksgiving Murder'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- David (lead, male, 30-38)

--- Deon (supporting, 30-38)

--- Adrienne (supporting, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ring Around the Collar'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robbers (day player, male, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Sounds In Silence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kamille Richards (lead, female, 12-13)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the short film here

'Echo Point'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rachel (Victim 1) (supporting, female, 20-40)

--- Axe Man (day player, male, 20-50)

--- Kid (Victim 4) (supporting, male, 8-16)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bunderkin:' An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Keekee "Know-It-All" (voiceover, female, 12-100)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Vindicta'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Scarlett (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Josh (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Young Girl (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'New Neighbors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Officer Heyd (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Miss Milla (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Hannah Olea (supporting, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Gnome Alone'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michelle (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Jake (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Peter (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

