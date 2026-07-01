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Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Vampir

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Robert (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Us Army Captain (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Laura (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Colonel Harker (Flat deal or negotiable)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Dexter: Resurrection S2

- Project type: television film

- Roles:

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Diner/Cafe Patrons Tue 6/30 & Wed 7/1. (224/8)

-- Nu to Portray Diner/Cafe Patrons Tue 6/30 & Wed 7/1. Filming Summer Season Ext in Ridgewood, NY (187/10)

-- Nu to Portray Trivia Team Members/Bar Patrons Available Thur 7.2 Filming Interiors in Brooklyn, NY, ($187/10)

-- Nu to Portray Bar Patrons Avail Thur 7.2 (187/10)

-- Sag/Aftra with Large Suv's to Portray Cafe Patrons Tue 6/30 & Wed 7/1. Filming Summer Season Exterio ($224/8 )

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray Trivia Team Members Avail Thur 7.2 ($231/8)

-- Sag/Aftra to Portray 20s Attractive Waitstaff Tue 6/30 & Wed 7/1 (224/8)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television film here

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Slip

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- Sag Ped W/Picture Cars *Yonkers* Tu 6/30 Match 7/15, 7/16, 7/17 **Overnight** ($224/8 )

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the television series here

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The Cackling of the Dodos

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Sag/Aftra Latin Male Stand-in, 5'5-5'6 Brown Hair Filming Int/Ext in Somerset Nj *Tue 6.30* (262/8)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Gu3

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Twins ($500/each)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Trivial Pursuit

- Project type: game show

- Roles:

-- Contestants ($20,000)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the game show here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Lulja (SAG Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Men Who Have been Ghosted by Partner or Spouse

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Men Who Have been Ghosted by Partner or Spouse (Paid - $2500 Per Episode Fee + Free Expert Help)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Finding Solace

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Bri ($200 / Day)

-- Iris ($200 / Day)

-- David ($200 / Day)

-- Marcus ($200 / Day)

-- Juno ($200 / Day)

-- Lance ($200 / Day)

- Casting: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here