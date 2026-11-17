JACKSON, Miss. — The murder case against a man charged after a Black woman was found hanged in a tree in Jackson was sent back to police detectives Tuesday for additional investigation.

Hinds County Judge Johnnie McDaniels agreed during Earnest Lloyd Jr.'s preliminary hearing that there was not enough evidence against him to proceed.

McDaniels also learned during the hearing that Lloyd's lawyer, Nicholas Coleman, had not been able to speak to his client, Mississippi Today reported.

WAPT-TV reported that prosecutors said the case was not ready to go before a grand jury.

Lloyd, 25, is one of three men charged in the death of 29-year-old Tasia Fortune, whose body was found Aug. 3 in the tree behind a vacant house.

Her death stoked fears that Fortune was targeted because of her race and conjured memories of the state’s long and painful history of lynching. However all three suspects in the case are Black. Authorities allege that they staged the scene after a drug dispute.

The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment from the Hinds County District Attorney’s office and from Coleman.

State Public Defender Andre de Gruy said his office is not representing Lloyd but he believes that if the evidence at a preliminary hearing is insufficient, the case should be dismissed “without prejudice.”

He added that Lloyd should be released from custody, that an investigation could continue and that charges could be refiled at a later date.

Lloyd was in transit from a jail in northern Mississippi and did not appear in court for the hearing, which took place without him.

Lloyd had been held at the Tallahatchie Correctional Facility but was to be moved to the Hinds County Detention Center, according to WAPT-TV.

Tommie Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, had no comment on the decision to send the case back for further investigation.

Some officials had called for a federal civil rights investigation into Fortune's killing, but Police Chief RaShall Brackney said props were left at the scene “as part of the staging” of Fortune’s death.

Over the past two years, about a half-dozen Black women and men have been found hanged across the South. None of the deaths has been found to be criminal, though in some cases critics said law enforcement appeared to move quickly to label them suicides before having sufficient evidence to rule out foul play.

In addition to Lloyd, 45-year-old Eric Clark and 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff are being held on murder charges in the Fortune case. Police have said Ratliff had an "association" with her.

Judge Jeffery Reynolds, who set bond at $5 million for Clark following his arrest in late September, called the killing "heinous."

“People justifiably didn’t know if we had a killer on the loose who might hang people for racial reasons,” Reynolds said.

Brackney said the fear that the image of Fortune's hanging body evoked has damaged the community.

“We know we have a very sordid history around lynchings and racial terror across this nation and particularly around the South. That is still a very current narrative. It is still a very raw narrative,” she said.

Prior to any of the arrests, Fortune’s mother, Christy Spivey, told The Associated Press that she did not believe race had anything to do with her daughter’s death. Spivey, who is white, said Fortune’s father is Black.

“I think this is something very personal, very personal,” Spivey said, insisting that someone who was acquainted with Fortune was involved.

Spivey said that following a hearing for Ratliff earlier in September, Clark hugged her at the courthouse.

“He never said he did it, but he said he was there to turn himself in for murder,” Spivey told reporters following Clark’s own hearing later that month.

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This story has been updated to correct the title of Hinds County Judge Johnnie McDaniels.

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