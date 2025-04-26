NBA playoffs: Timberwolves survive 38-point night from LeBron James to take 2-1 lead

They had to survive a night of LeBron James Classic, but the Minnesota Timberwolves have a 2-1 lead in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After allowing the Lakers to tie the game in a Game 2 rock fight, Minnesota survived an up-and-down game for a 116-104 win in Game 3 behind 30 points from Jaden McDaniels and 29 points from Anthony Edwards. Game 4 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Target Center.

The Lakers were playing with Luka Dončić reportedly limited by a stomach bug. The Slovenian star finished with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting with eight assists and five turnovers, but James nearly made up for it with one of the best games of the later act of his career. He posted 38 points points, an NBA record for playoff scoring among players older than 40, plus 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks..

That included a stretch of three 3-pointers in two minutes in the fourth quarter.

LEBRON JAMES 3 STRAIGHT 3PM



HE'S ON FIRE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER!!!



Lakers/Timberwolves coming down to a thrilling conclusion in Game 3 on ESPN!

Fortunately, the Timberwolves had Edwards.

ANT GETS TO THE CUP IN THE CLUTCH!!



Wolves leading by 7 with 2:05 to go on ESPN



LAL-MIN | Game 3

