WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged a skeptical Congress on Tuesday to make a massive $50 billion investment in the nation's air transportation system even as the Federal Aviation Administration took steps to prevent a repeat of last week's ground stop that caused chaos for travelers.

President Donald Trump has blamed old technology and Democrats for last week's upheaval at the nation's airports. But the FAA has been struggling to modernize the air traffic control system for decades — going back well before the first Trump administration. The agency said Tuesday it had paused installing routers linked to the ground stop.

Duffy met with Republican senators about the administration’s efforts to enhance air travel and safety, which were detailed in a letter to lawmakers earlier in the day. The $50.1 billion in funding would be divided into five distinct categories, each category getting about the same amount, including $10 billion for modernizing the air traffic control system.

“I hope they don’t piecemeal it. There’s been too much piecemeal happening over the course of 20 and 30 years. I hope we get the full investment,” Duffy told reporters before the meeting started.

But several Republican senators took issue with the request, and Democrats are even more skeptical. Lawmakers said they are for funding safety, but they voiced some concern about other aspects of the administration’s request, including billions for airport infrastructure and the replacement of aging terminals at key airports.

“I don’t think the full $50 billion will be funded. Some of that is not safety related,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation, which has jurisdiction over air travel issues.

“We’re not going to give them $50 billion,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “But I think that we are willing to provide the money to replace the copper wires with fiber optics, and to try to stop the bleeding."

Another senator, Republican Rick Scott of Florida, said the airline industry should pay for many of the upgrades being sought, not the federal government.

Duffy, meanwhile, said he’s open to other options that could include Congress breaking up the request into pieces, with the initial focus on the most critical needs for air safety.

FAA's focus turns to routers

As lawmakers debated the funding request, the Federal Aviation Administration took more immediate action.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said the agency paused new installations of Juniper routers and disabled the functionality of all existing ones on Friday after technicians linked the problems to a new router in El Dorado, Arkansas.

The FAA said the Juniper routers linked to the ground stop serve as translators to allow the older analog part of the network to communicate with the newer digital parts of the network as upgrades are completed. So they serve a different role than the Wi-Fi routers that most people have at home.

The system became overloaded when the federal contractor that maintains the FAA's telecommunications network was replacing outdated copper wires with fiber optic lines across the nation.

Duffy said the ground stop was needed after the installation of a new router by L3Harris in Arkansas resulted in a cascade of intermittent communications and radar signals at 17 of the 22 regional air traffic control centers. The centers direct planes cruising at high altitudes. A radar site in Amarillo, Texas, where a router had been installed three weeks earlier, also contributed to the trouble.

The FAA said that “excessive data” was flooding the system “at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds.” That deluge created instability with “aircraft communications and radar feeds," the agency said.

Duffy seeks ‘root cause of what happened’

For now, the FAA is relying on older Cisco routers that have been in place for 25 years to continue operating the network while they investigate the cause of Friday’s trouble.

The routers at issue last week are being tested in a lab at the headquarters of L3Harris.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which owns Juniper, said the company believes its “device functioned as it was configured by the installer” when the ground stop occurred. “The FAA is assessing the configuration and performance of all infrastructure involved to determine the cause,” the statement said.

Duffy said Tuesday that 68 previous installations involving the same routers worked well before this latest problem.

“We’ve been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado,” he said. “But the root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet.”

Democrats in the Senate have called for halting the replacement of thousands of routers across the nation’s air traffic control system. They also demanded that the Trump administration provide clear answers about what went wrong.

“Identifying the device that failed does not establish why it failed. FAA must investigate further to determine the root cause and report to Congress on how it intends to prevent future issues,” said the letter sent to Duffy.

Ground stop cost big airlines over $300 million

Equity research and brokerage firm Bernstein estimated the ground stop and the weekend work needed to recover from it cost the four biggest U.S. airlines $345 million combined.

The airlines had to offer cash refunds, credits or rebooking options to customers who decided to cancel their trips, Bernstein analysts said.

The lost revenue and additional costs from the ground stop still are enough to have a measurable effect on the quarterly earnings for American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, the analysts wrote in a Monday research note.

“A booking slowdown before Thanksgiving, or a second outage, would cost more than the weekend’s cancellations did,” the analysts said, adding they did not see any signs of waning ticket demand.

___

Associated Press writer John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.