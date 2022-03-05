‘It’s frustrating:’ Emergency dispatchers planning St. Patrick’s Day Parade strike

PITTSBURGH — If you call 911, will there be anyone on the end of the line to answer your call for help?

Officials with the union representing emergency dispatchers in Allegheny County said staffing shortages, poor working conditions and long shifts are some of the reasons they’re planning to go on strike on the day of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“It’s frustrating we didn’t get any closer. It’s frustrating the county isn’t taking these folks’ concerns seriously,” Al Smith with Service Employees International Union Local 668.

County officials sent a statement to Channel 11, saying in part, “We continue to remain focused on the safety of our residents and ensuring that they have access to all of the services upon which they rely. Our professional staff, at all levels, continually plan and implement to not fail at every level of our operations.”

