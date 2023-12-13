‘Apollo 13,’ ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Terminator 2′ added to National Film Registry

From a more than 100-year-old film to a space catastrophe, to a skeleton who wants to make Christmas his and finally, two dogs that fall in love over a plate of spaghetti, the Library of Congress has announced the 25 movies added to the National Film Registry for 2023.

The Librarian of Congress called the movies “influential,” adding that they were selected “for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.”

One film wasn’t the blockbuster you wouldn’t expect. It is a 1921 Kodak educational film called “A Movie Trip Through Filmland” that shines a light on “how film stock is produced and the impact of movies globally.”

A film dating back a century begins the list that ends with films that came out in 2013 “12 Years a Slave” and the documentary “20 Feet from Stardom.”

The National Film Registry, which started in 1989, now includes 875 feature films, documentaries and even home movies.

Here is this year’s list:

“A Movie Trip Through Filmland” (1921)

“Dinner at Eight” (1933)

“Bohulano Family Film Collection” (1950s-1970s)

“Helen Keller: In Her Story” (1954)

“Lady and the Tramp” (1955)

“Edge of the City” (1957)

“We’re Alive” (1974)

“Cruisin’ J-Town” (1975)

“¡Alambrista!” (1977)

“Passing Through” (1977)

“Fame” (1980)

“Desperately Seeking Susan” (1985)

“The Lighted Field” (1987)

“Matewan” (1987)

“Home Alone” (1990)

“Queen of Diamonds” (1991)

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991)

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

“The Wedding Banquet” (1993)

“Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision” (1994)

“Apollo 13″ (1995)

“Bamboozled” (2000)

“Love & Basketball“ (2000)

“12 Years a Slave” (2013)

“20 Feet from Stardom” (2013)

To celebrate their inductions, the Library of Congress will feature two of the films — “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Home Alone” — during free screenings at the library. Timed, free tickets are required and can be requested on the library’s website.

Some titles can be streamed for free via the National Screening Room.

If your favorite film isn’t on the list of 875 movies, you can nominate it for 2024. The Library of Congress is accepting nominations for next year list. For more information, click here.

