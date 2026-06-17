Arthur becomes first tropical storm of 2026 hurricane season

Tropical Storm Arthur swirled to life in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic basin hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Arthur developed near the Middle Texas coast.

At 11 a.m. ET, the center of the storm was located about 40 miles east-northeast of Port O’Connor, Texas, and approximately 190 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Jun 17 10AM CDT: First Tropical Storm of the season forms in the Atlantic Basin. Here are the Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Arthur. For the latest information visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/tyNck2K7ka — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 17, 2026

Maximum sustained winds of 40 mph were clocked by the hurricane center, just 5 mph above the speed needed to name a tropical system.

The storm was moving to the northeast at 9 mph.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana, the hurricane center said.

The NHC will issue an intermediate advisory at 2 p.m. ET.

Tropical Storm #Arthur Advisory 5 (10 AM CDT, Wed Jun 17): Tropical Storm Arthur Develops Near the Middle Texas Coast. Life-Threatening Flooding Expected Across Portions of the Southeastern United States. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 17, 2026

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