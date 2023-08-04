Cardi B won’t be charged in mic throwing incident

Nearly a week after an incident where performer Cardi B threw a microphone into a crowd as she performed, officials in Las Vegas announced she will not be facing charges.

>> Read more trending news

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the case is closed because there is “insufficient evidence” after discussing the case with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, CNN reported.

Cardi B was not named in the announcement but the incident report cited the same location as where she was performing. A concertgoer, whose name was redacted in a police report, said she had been hit by the piece of equipment in the shoulder, ABC News reported.

The woman had filed the report alleging battery, NBC News reported.

The incident started when Cardi B was splashed with liquid from a cup before she threw the mic into the audience, CNN reported. She had been performing her hit “Bodak Yellow” at the time and claimed that she was “assaulted” when she was struck with the water and ice in the face “mad hard,” ABC News reported.

There is a video of her and a DJ requesting fans to splash her with water because of the heat in Vegas at the time, but CNN reported the request may have come before or after the microphone incident.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Photos: Cardi B through the years Here are some memorable photos of rapper Cardi B through the years. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

©2023 Cox Media Group