Court declines to delay Trump’s civil trial in New York

A New York appeals court on Thursday declined to delay former President Donald Trump’s upcoming civil trial, allowing for it to begin on Monday, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

In a two-page order, the state’s intermediate appellate court rejected arguments from Trump’s attorneys alleging that Judge Arthur Engoron abused his authority and failed to comply with an earlier appeals court order to narrow the scope of the trial based on the statute of limitations, The Associated Press reported.

The ruling came two days after Engoron found that Trump committed fraud while he was building his real estate empire years before he became president.

The president could still appeal that decision to block the start of his trial, though it was not clear Thursday whether the appeals court would hear such a case, according to The New York Times.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of pursuing the case against him for political reasons.

Last year, James filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization, Trump and three of his adult children, claiming that they lied to lenders and insurers about the value of their properties for years to get more favorable terms. In July, an appeals court dismissed allegations against one of Trump’s children, Ivanka Trump.

James is seeking $250 million in damages and asking a court to bar the Trumps from running businesses in New York.

2023 Cox Media Group