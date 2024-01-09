‘Purple Rain’ to become Broadway musical

Like others before it, such as “Legally Blonde,” “Young Frankenstein” and “Back to the Future,” “Purple Rain” is the latest film to inspire a Broadway musical.

The 1984 film that starred singer and songwriter Prince will be translated by playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and produced by Orin Wolf who brought “The Band’s Visit” to the stage. Wolf is working on a Broadway version of “Buena Vista Social Club.”

It is unknown whether “Purple Rain” will begin off-Broadway or in another city other than New York or when it will hit the stage. The information is expected to be released in the coming months, Variety reported.

“Purple Rain” focuses on a musician called The Kid, played in the movie by Prince, who is having challenges with his parents, his girlfriend and other musicians.

Prince died in 2016 at the age of 57. The current owners of the rights to Prince’s music support the show, The New York Times reported.

“Purple Rain” grossed about $100 million. Prince went on to appear in several other movies, including “Graffiti Bridge” and “Under the Cherry Moon.”

He also had seven multiplatinum albums, including 13-time platinum “Purple Rain,” and won seven Grammy Awards, one Oscar, and one Golden Globe. according to USA Today.

