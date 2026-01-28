Super Bowl 60: Teddy Swims to headline tailgate concert

The Super Bowl’s pregame tailgate concert will probably have fans lose control.

Grammy-nominated singer Teddy Swims has been tapped to headline the Super Bowl 60 Tailgate Concert, the “Today” show reported.

The show will be held outside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

It will be followed by the big game itself, the rematch between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

LaRussell will open for Swims.

“The Super Bowl is one of those events I grew up watching with my dad and brothers and have always dreamed of being at and performing!” Swims said, according to “Today.” “Coming from a football family I played and watched my whole life, the Super Bowl was a favorite past time for me and my family to get around and hang together. It’s an honor to be a part of it and kick off the game!”

This is not the only Super Bowl-related event for Swims and LaRussell. They were already selected to perform at a pre-Super Bowl event -- EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa, ABC News reported.

That event will take place on Feb. 6 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Along with Swims, Luke Combs, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Gavin Adcock were also among those attending the event, according to an Electronic Arts press release.

“The Bay is home, and performing at Madden Bowl while the Super Bowl’s right here means everything,” LaRussell previously said. “This city runs on innovation, hustle, and heart. The same things that make football and music connect with people everywhere.”

