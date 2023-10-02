Teacher charged with raping 12-year-old rearrested for telling victim he’ll ‘regret doing this’

A former Tennessee elementary school teacher charged with raping a child was rearrested last week for allegedly attempting to coerce the victim.

Covington (Tennessee) Police arrested Alissa McCommon, 38, at her home Thursday and charged her with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking and harassment.

McCommon was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with rape of a child. Part of the condition of her $25,000 bond was that she could not contact the victim or any minors other than her own children.

According to police, McCommon violated the terms of her release by using a previously unknown phone number to contact the boy she is accused of raping.

“The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat,” Covington Police said in a statement.

“The actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions. Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said.

“We continue to work closely with the District Attorneys’ Office as to the revocation of McCommon’s bond, as well as the additional charges that continue to develop.”

According to police, after McCommon confirmed the victim was alone, she allegedly sent multiple text messages to him indicating he would “regret doing this.”

The victim told police that while spending the night at the suspect’s residence in 2021, when he was 12 years old, he awoke to McCommon sexually assaulting him.

McCommon is currently being held at the Tipton County Jail without bond pending her next court appearance. In addition to rape, she has been charged with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence, and harassment, police said.