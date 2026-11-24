DHAKA, Bangladesh — Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return home from exile in India on Dec. 16, the day the country celebrates as Victory Day when it won independence after a war with Pakistan.

Hasina went into exile in India on Aug. 5, 2024, after a student-led mass uprising forced her to end her 15-year rule. She was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity involving the uprising in which hundreds of protesters were killed. Hasina rejected the verdict and has said she is ready to fight the case once she is back.

Abu Abdullah M Saleh, press secretary to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, told The Associated Press that the government would stick to its position on Hasina's extradition as a convict.

“My government's stand is very clear. She has been convicted in a tribunal. We have sought her extradition,” he said by phone.

It is expected that Hasina would be arrested upon her return and sent to jail.

A prosecutor had earlier said Hasina would not be able to appeal her death sentence as she missed the required deadline, and that there would be no legal basis to stop her execution.

In Bangladesh, presidential clemency is allowed, but Hasina has never sought that in earlier statements and has rejected the verdict outright.

In the statement Tuesday announcing the planned date of her return, she urged current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange her return on the national airline.

“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali said in the statement.

“It is deeply symbolic that she has chosen 16 December, our Victory Day, for her planned return to Bangladesh. We firmly believe that she will celebrate this historic day among her people, honoring the great victory achieved under the leadership of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Abu Obaidha Arin, an aide to Hasina, told The Associated Press.

“We are equally confident that, she will definitely return and under her leadership post return, Bangladesh will once again advance towards peace, stability and prosperity,” Arin said.

Hasina's father led the war against Pakistan and was the first leader of the country. He was assassinated in a military coup in 1975, along with most of his family members. Hasina and her younger sister survived as they were outside the country at the time.

Earlier this month, in an interview with The Associated Press, Hasina said she would return to the country in December at any cost, and even death could not prevent her from returning home.

Three days after Hasina's fall, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as head of an interim government and later handed over power to the elected government of Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party. The Yunus-led government banned Hasina's Awami League party, and it was not allowed to contest the election in February.

The Jamaat-e-Islami party, the country's largest Islamist party, which sided with the Pakistani military junta in 1971, returned to politics in the February election and is now the main opposition party in Bangladesh. Under Hasina, many top leaders of the party were executed on charges of war crimes.

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