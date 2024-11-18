Local Steals & Deals: Keep Your Space Spotless, Your Phone Close with Commercial Care & Prox Devices

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Steam Clean & Stay Connected!

Commercial Care Steam Cleaner and Prox Devices offer innovative solutions for everyday challenges. The 1500W steam cleaner removes grease and stains without chemicals. It heats up in just 6.5 minutes for 20 minutes of continuous steam, making it ideal for various surfaces. The Prox PRD is a phone separation alert device that pairs with your smartphone in seconds, offering reliable alerts without an app or subscription. These products enhance convenience and help you stay connected while keeping your space clean.