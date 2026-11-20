TURIN, Italy — Carlos Alcaraz didn't appear bothered by his various physical issues in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over home player Flavio Cobolli at the ATP Finals on Friday.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion broke his Italian opponent's serve in the opening game of both sets and ended points quickly.

Alcaraz had a huge advantage of 29-9 in winners.

“I tried to play as aggressive as I can — hitting the ball as hard as I could, trying not to move that much,” Alcaraz said.

He had an elastic black band on his injured left thigh and a strip of tape on his right knee.

Alcaraz hurt his thigh in his previous match against Daniil Medvedev. He also missed 4 ½ months — he sat out the French Open and Wimbledon — this year due to a right wrist injury.

“The challenge now is not on the court; it’s off the court,” Alcaraz said, “to do whatever it takes to be in a good shape, to feel physically ready for tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a really important half a day that I have ahead of me with my team, with my physio, with the doctor.”

Alcaraz had already secured a place in the semifinals against Ben Shelton at the elite eight-man event and completed group play with a perfect three wins. The semifinal will be a rematch of the U.S. Open quarterfinal between Shelton and Alcaraz that ended at 3:33 a.m.

While Shelton won that five-set clash in New York, Alcaraz recently got revenge in the Paris Masters final.

In the other semifinal, top-ranked Alexander Zverev will face Medvedev, who beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4.

The top four seeds advanced to the semifinals: Zverev (1), Alcaraz (2), Shelton (3) and Medvedev (4).

Cobolli’s Turin debut ended with three losses while Tiafoe went 1-2 in his debut.

Alcaraz is attempting to win the trophy at the Finals for the first time. He lost to Jannik Sinner in the championship match a year ago.

Sinner ended his season early due to a right knee injury.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 12 matches after trophies in Vienna and Paris.

“The way that I felt on the court today was incredible,” Alcaraz said. “I’m getting more confident after every match.”

Medvedev, who won the Finals in 2020, has a 14-8 advantage in his career meetings with Zverev. But this is their first meeting this year and the first meeting with Zverev ranked No. 1.

“It’s a fast court. You need to serve well,” Medvedev said. “We’re both relying on our serve a lot so whenever you have the break point you need to try to get it. and if you’re serving well maybe there is no break point. So that’s the biggest goal.”

Tiafoe was hit with a time violation and lost his first serve on the point where Medvedev broke for a 5-4 lead in the second set. The American got into an argument with the chair umpire earlier when he was first warned about taking too much time.

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