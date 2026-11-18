CINCINNATI — Mauricio Pochettino spent the three days before his final match as coach of the United States national team focusing on what he needed to do to keep his squad focused on beating Haiti and advancing in the CONCACAF Nations League.

After the final whistle sounded in the Americans' 2-0 victory in the second leg of the Nations League quarterfinals on Tuesday night, Pochettino's emotions took over as he concluded his two-year tenure on a successful note.

The 54-year-old Argentine hugged his now-former players and plenty of tears flowed in the locker room before Pochettino boarded a plane for Manchester, England, to take over at Manchester United.

“I was good until we met for the last time. It is impossible not to cry because we care about the people and they care about us,” Pochettino said.

The win over Haiti showed a mix of the current and future talent the U.S. has in its ranks. Christian Pulisic scored on a sensational bicycle kick and 18-year-old Julian Hall scored in the first half.

“I am sure that this group of players will achieve big things on the future. I have no doubt the experienced players with a mix of younger and the talent that is coming is a perfect combination, and in the way that they are leading all the things now,” Pochettino said.

Pochettino received a standing ovation from the crowd of 24,001 at TQL Stadium after the game. He begins his new job as Manchester United's coach on Wednesday after agreeing last Friday to replace Michael Carrick.

Goalkeeper coach Toni Jiménez, top assistant Jesús Pérez and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino — Mauricio Pochettino's son — have been in England since Sunday. They departed after the U.S. defeated Haiti 6-0 on Saturday in the first leg.

Assistant coach Miguel D’Agostino, fitness coach Sylvia Tuyà Viñas and analyst Alex Scott stayed for Tuesday's match and are also headed to Manchester with Pochettino.

Pochettino had a 23-12-2 record with the U.S., including a run to the round of 16 at this year’s World Cup before a 4-1 loss to Belgium. His tenure began with a 2-0 win over Panama on Oct. 12, 2024, in Austin, Texas.

During Pochettino's tenure, 78 players earned caps, including 31 who made their national team debuts. Nine teenagers also earned playing time, including Hall.

“He said that fell in love with the country. He didn’t know exactly what to expect when he took the job. He fell in love with the people, he fell in love with the football, and he fell in love with our team. That’s special,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said.

U.S. dominates Haiti in both legs of quarterfinals

The Americans won the series by an aggregate score of 8-0 to advance to the four-match knockout CONCACAF Nations League Finals in March in Los Angeles.

Pulisic had three goals in the matches against Haiti. He lined up and directed a bicycle kick off the far post in the 25th minute after McKennie lobbed a crossing pass. Pulisic said it was the first time in a professional or international game that he had attempted a bicycle kick.

“It was a good back post ball. I know moments like that don’t happen a lot. I saw it and I just had to go for it. It came off really well,” said Pulisic, who has 36 goals for the U.S. and was subbed out in the 65th minute.

Hall, who scored for the fifth time in six U.S. appearances, controlled a pass from McKennie before directing it past Haiti goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre in the 43rd minute.

Quick start for Pochettino at Manchester United

Pochettino will have his work cut out for him at Manchester United, which is in 18th place in the Premier League and facing potential relegation. He will have only a couple of days to work with his new squad before United visits Liverpool on Sunday.

Pochettino — who previously coached in the Premier League at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea — is United's eighth permanent coach or manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

United has a chance to turn things around. After Liverpool, the club faces Brentford, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Coventry City.

“Our job is to unlock the brain of the people and try to change the idea that you cannot run. You can play comfort-free and express your talent,” Pochettino said. “Soccer is about attitude, approach and communication.”

Next steps in search for new U.S. coach

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson said in a prematch interview with TNT Sports that Pochettino has shown everyone the benefits of coming to America as well as his confidence in being able to attract a world-class coach.

“For us to win, we need to be great at a lot of things, and we need someone who cares about youth development, cares about our youth national team programs, our relationships with our clubs and the success of the federation more broadly,” Batson said. “We know that is a key part of our success, and it’s also a key part of how we’ve been able to attract great people because they get to do big things.”

Pochettino said during a roundtable with reporters on Monday that Pep Guardiola should be his successor if offered the job. Guardiola won 12 domestic trophies and two UEFA Champions League titles at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

However, Pochettino said after Tuesday's match he would not give any recommendations to Batson or U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.

'It’s not my job and for sure they have the capacity and know how to find the right people with the right profile,” Pochettino said. “I don’t know how to measure my colleagues.”

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