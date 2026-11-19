TUCSON, Ariz. — Ivan Kharchenkov scored 20 points, Caleb Holt added 19 and No. 12 Arizona held off a second-half rally by No. 3 UConn for an 85-79 victory Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (4-1) jumped on the Huskies from the opening tip, threatening to turn the showdown between two of last season’s Final Four teams into a blowout by building an 18-point halftime lead.

Braylon Mullins and UConn's defense brought the Huskies (4-1) back.

Mullins scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and UConn held Arizona without a field goal for 6 1/2 minutes to trim the deficit to 62-54.

The Wildcats stretched the lead back to 14 and held on down the stretch for their fifth straight home win against a top-five team.

Motiejus Krivas had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots for Arizona.

Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting for UConn. He added six assists.

Buoyed by its boisterous crowd, Arizona steamrolled the Huskies from the start, scoring the first 10 points and leading by 19 in the first half.

Kharchenkov bullied the Huskies on drives and post-ups for 14 points by halftime. Derek Dixon hurt them from the 3-point arc, hitting 3 of 5 to score 11 first-half points.

UConn struggled just as much on offense, needing 3 1/2 minutes to score its first points and missing 14 of its first 17 shots before hitting a few late in the half.

It didn't do much good.

Arizona made 17 of 30 shots, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, and led 47-29 at halftime.

Up next

UConn plays No. 5 Duke in Las Vegas next Wednesday.

Arizona opens the Maui Invitational against Colorado State on Monday.

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