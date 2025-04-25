Pirates squander three-run lead vs. Angels; Gorski makes big first impression

This story initially appeared on PittsburghBaseballNow.com

Matt Gorski homered in his first big-league at-bat, but the Pittsburgh Pirates blew a three-run lead and fell 4-3 to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Thursday night.

How We Got There

For the third time this season, Oneil Cruz blasted a leadoff home run. Cruz’s home run off Angels starter Tyler Anderson was his seventh of the season and his first against a left-handed pitcher.

Later in the inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes put the Pirates (10-16) ahead 2-0 after bouncing into a fielder’s choice. Andrew McCutchen, who doubled, scored on the play.

Leading off the top of the second inning, Gorski blasted a 434-foot home run with an exit velocity of 115.2 mph to left-center on the seventh pitch of the at-bat.

Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski held the Angels (12-12) scoreless through the first three innings but allowed three runs in the fourth. Taylor Ward recorded an RBI single and scored on Logan O’Hoppe’s two-run home run.

The score remained the same until Zach Neto hit a game-winning solo home run off off Chase Shugart (1-1) in the bottom of the eighth.

