Omar Khan says Steelers want Aaron Rodgers back, updates timeline

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers had to wait until June for Aaron Rodgers to decide whether he wanted to wear black and gold. Omar Khan and Mike McCarthy have been in touch with the four-time Associated Press NFL MVP, but have nothing “new to report,” the Steelers general manager said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Khan hasn’t set a date for Rodgers to make his choice by, but the former doesn’t anticipate waiting as long this time around.

“No deadline,” Khan said. “All I’ll tell you guys is I don’t foresee this going like it did last year.”

Rodgers will turn 43 next season, which would be his 22nd in the NFL if he returns. During his first go-round with the Steelers, he posted a 10-6 record, passing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

