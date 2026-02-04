The Pittsburgh Steelers have their offensive coordinator

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio to be their next offensive coordinator. Angelichio interviewed with new head coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the news.

After Scott Tolzien, who interviewed with the team on Monday, elected to remain with the New Orleans Saints, Angelichio was considered the front-runner for the job. The Steelers only interviewed one other candidate, Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells.

Like most of the coaches hired by the Steelers this offseason, Angelichio has a previous tie to both McCarthy and Pittsburgh. He coached for the Green Bay Packers with McCarthy andAaron Rodgersfrom 2016-18. He also coached at Pitt from 2006-10.

