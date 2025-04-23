Pittsburgh Steelers partner with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services on new fan sweepstakes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are partnering with one of the most popular real estate outfits in town.

The team announced Tuesday that it had created a partnership with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, bringing together “two organizations with deep roots and rich history in the Pittsburgh region.”

“As someone who has lived and worked in Western Pennsylvania my whole life, I know how much the Steelers mean to this community‚" Dennis Cestra Jr., president of Howard Hanna’s Pennsylvania Region, said in a statement. “Just like Steelers Nation, Howard Hanna is proud to call Pittsburgh home. We’ve been listing and selling homes across Steelers Country for decades, and this partnership is a powerful way to celebrate that legacy.”

According to the release, the partnership will make Howard Hanna the presenting sponsor of the new Take it to the House Sweepstakes. The company will also be part of bringing the SteelHERS Social presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and the Steelers first round draft pick’s inaugural tour of Pittsburgh to Steelers fans.

