Steelers expected to hire veteran special teams coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire Danny Crossman as their special teams coordinator — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire Danny Crossman as their special teams coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Crossman, 59, has over two decades of NFL experience, most recently with the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers are expected to hire Danny Crossman as their special teams coordinator, per source.



Crossman, 59, has over two decades of NFL experience, most recently with the Dolphins. A key hire for Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/AIcTZgxIex — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2026

Crossman is an El Paso, Texas native, but he has ties to Pittsburgh. Crossman was a second-team all-America and all-Big East cornerback at Pitt in the late 1980s. He lettered two seasons (1987 and 1989) as a defensive back and one (1988) as the Panthers’ starting fullback. As a senior, he served as team captain and was named the squad’s MVP as he led the Panthers to the 1989 Sun Bowl.

Mike McCarthy was a graduate assistant at Pitt for Crossman’s final year with the Panthers in 1989.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group