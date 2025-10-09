Steelers Nation Unite launches new feature offering fans a way to connect globally

Steelers Nation Unite has launched a new feature called Fan Clubs, offering Pittsburgh Steelers fans a dynamic way to connect globally.

This initiative allows fans to organize into official groups, fostering community and engagement among Steelers supporters worldwide.

“The program allows our organization to actively celebrate and engage our vast fanbase - one of the largest in the NFL – and demonstrates our deep appreciation for the most avid fans who make significant efforts to support our team,” said Ryan Huzjak, Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fan Clubs are designed to celebrate the passion and loyalty of Steelers Nation by bringing Black & Gold fans together in their local communities across the globe. Approved Fan Clubs will be listed on an interactive map at Steelers.com, allowing fans worldwide to discover the clubs in their neighborhoods.

Steelers Nation Unite enables the organization to interact with fans year-round locally and internationally by featuring hundreds of Fan Clubs around the world, showcasing Road Warriors, watch parties, and international events, and highlighting fan stories, traditions, and photos.

To register an official Fan Club with the Steelers, groups must have at least 10 members, meet in a public setting, and have designated a club leader. The Fan Club’s leader will have direct communication with the Steelers as the organization works to learn more about the team’s most loyal fans by collecting stories and content for social media. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a section on the website where fans can toggle on an interactive map to find “Steelers Bars,” so they know the local establishments where the games will be televised.

