Steelers passing offense no-shows in ugly loss to Browns, 13-6

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns without wide receivers DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III and lost Darnell Washington early in the game to injury.

The rest of the Pittsburgh passing offense basically didn’t show up until it was much too late, as the Steelers couldn’t come back from an early 10-point deficit, losing 13-6 to the Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

Three times in the game, the Steelers drove down the field, but were unable to come up with points including on the final drive of the game, when the Steelers finished seven yards short. Rodgers threw three straight incompletions to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, all incomplete.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group