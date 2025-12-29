Steelers-Ravens to decide AFC North on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — The NFL announced that the winner-take-all matchup between the Steelers and Ravens will take place on Sunday Night Football on WPXI.

If the Steelers win or tie, they will win the AFC North and host a playoff game the following weekend. If the Ravens win, the Steelers will not make the playoffs.

The scenario was set up after the Ravens beat the Packers on Saturday night, and the Steelers lost to the Browns on Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 pm next Sunday.

Pregame coverage will begin on WPXI at 6 p.m.

