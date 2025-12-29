Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers-Ravens to decide AFC North on Channel 11

By Dean Iampietro, Channel 11 Sports
Steelers Ravens Football Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in action against Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore.. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)
PITTSBURGH — The NFL announced that the winner-take-all matchup between the Steelers and Ravens will take place on Sunday Night Football on WPXI.

If the Steelers win or tie, they will win the AFC North and host a playoff game the following weekend. If the Ravens win, the Steelers will not make the playoffs.

The scenario was set up after the Ravens beat the Packers on Saturday night, and the Steelers lost to the Browns on Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 pm next Sunday.

Pregame coverage will begin on WPXI at 6 p.m.

