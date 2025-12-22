Steelers RBs take flight, defense hangs on for upset win over Lions, 29-24

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got huge plays from running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren, the defense held down a potent Lions attack, and the Lions’ last-minute comeback bid ran out of time in a 29-24 Steelers win at Ford Field on Sunday.

The Lions had the ball last and scored on the game’s final play, but there was an offensive pass interference penalty against Amon-Ra St. Brown. With no time on the clock, the game ended with the penalty flag.

Gainwell and Warren combined to score three 45-yard touchdowns, with Gainwell doing his damage through the air at the end of the first half on an insane catch for a big play score seconds before the half.

