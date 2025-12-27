T.J. Watt among 4 Steelers Ruled Out vs. Browns

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out outside linebacker T.J. Watt (lung), cornerback Brandin Echols (groin), cornerback James Pierre (calf) and wide receiver Calvin Austin III (hamstring) for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Watt has been sidelined since suffering a partially collapsed lung on Dec. 10. Watt’s injury reportedly followed him undergoing a dry needling procedure at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex after a workout on a players’ off day. He was quickly hospitalized and had a procedure to correct the injury.

Watt missed each of the Steelers’ last two games, but returned to practice this week. He was a limited participant in all three practices.

