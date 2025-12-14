Penguins blow another large lead

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Utah Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther put the dagger in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ wounded heart, just 42 seconds into overtime, and the Penguins blew yet another large and should-be insurmountable lead, losing 4-3 in overtime Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

The remarkable and wholly unbelievable slide would surely stop Sunday. Yet another multi-goal lead entering the third period, and surely professional hockey players wearing Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys would be able to figure out their recent extraordinary spate of large third-period leads lost.

In fact, they did not. And Utah didn’t wait for the extra attacker, instead scoring four goals in the first 7:06 of the third period.

