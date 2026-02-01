Penguins strike quickly, beat former coach & keep piling up wins

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It was a game of historical repeats. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was moved to tears in the 10th anniversary tribute to the Penguins’ 2016 Stanley Cup team, many of whom were in attendance to be honored pregame. And a Mike Sullivan-coached team allowed a goal on the first shot against.

However, this time that team was Sullivan’s New York Rangers, and the Penguins quickly jumped upon their former bench boss’s team, taking a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes

The Penguins raced to a 5-1 lead early in the third and endured some garbage time offense for a 6-4 win at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins have won six in a row and are 13-2-2 since the holiday break ended on Dec. 27.

