PREVIEW: Penguins face off against Red Wings at home

The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-12-9) have tossed off the yoke of anger and disappointment that took the form of losing nine of 10 games, some in regulation and some in byeond 60 minutes, to win their last two games convincingly. The streaking Penguins face the Atlantic Division-leading Detroit Red Wings (24-14-3) at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m. when Mr. Jeff Jimmersom and parts of the crowd belt out the national anthem.

The Penguins carved up the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday, 5-1 at PPG Paints Arena. Sidney Crosby scored the first goal of the game at 3:46 of the first period, and the Penguins never trailed. Justin Brazeau rekindled his torrid offensive pace with another goal, his fourth in two games. Anthony Mantha scored a pair of goals, and Tommy Novak also lit the lamp.

