PASADENA, Calif. — With an opportunity to control its ability to reach the Big Ten title game, No. 10 UCLA stumbled and bumbled. Then the Bruins got some much-needed help.

No. 15 USC (9-3, 6-3) dominated in a 45-10 win over UCLA (10-2, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins advanced to the Big Ten title game after Washington beat Oregon 33-27 in double overtime.

USC had already been eliminated from conference title game contention, but the Trojans played as though they had a chance. UCLA, not so much.

Still, Bob Chesney believes his team should still be considered for the College Football Playoff. Now, the Bruins will get a chance to make their case when they meet No. 12 Indiana (10-2, 7-2, No. 12 CFP) next Saturday in Indianapolis.

"What showed up there today is obviously not a great sign,” Chesney said. “I also think that this offense should be moving at a higher rate of speed and we had to slow down just a little bit. Defensively, there were some things inside that we need to clean up and keep getting better at. Yes, I do. Across the board, with the teams we played and the way we played and the belief we have and toughness we displayed, ultimately the adversity we faced and overcame, I think those are all things that a championship level team is filled with.”

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who became one of the most captivating stories in college football, valiantly tried to lead his team with an injured hip and sleeve on his left leg. A game-time decision to play versus USC, he’d come back before — against Illinois after a mid-game injury — and had success. But, not this time. He walked with a limp and wasn’t as mobile as the Bruins needed him to be. Many of his passes were off the mark, and he was mistake-prone, too.

He was responsible for five turnovers, with two fumbles on strip sacks and three interceptions. Mistakes are certainly uncharacteristic for a Chesney-coached team, but Dieffenbach was clearly not 100%. Chesney stuck with Dieffenbach in the second half instead of turning to backup Madden Iamaleava, who had a disastrous performance in UCLA's loss at Michigan last week.

The result spelled doom for UCLA, which started the season 10-0, but lost the last two games.

USC fans chanted “Overrated!” That had to sting for the Bruins. UCLA took off its customary tarps in the end zones to make room for fans who packed the Rose Bowl. It was about 20% full for the fourth quarter as disappointed fans had left the stadium.

The Bruins scored their only touchdown with 3:44 left in the game. On fourth-and-seven, Dieffenbach found Semaj Morgan for a 4-yard score. That touchdown cut USC’s lead to 35 points.

UCLA has landed in the Big Ten title game in Chesney's first season.

“I know if we are given an opportunity, I know what these guys will do," he said. "If there’s a team that can rebound from something like this, it is 100 percent this team.”

On a day the Southern California was dealing with earthquakes and aftershocks that were felt in the Rose Bowl, the Bruins’ loss to USC might have been the biggest shock of all. It wasn’t just the loss, it was the way that UCLA lost. It was never in the game.

USC scored on the first series of the game on Jayden Maiava's 4-yard touchdown pass to Tanook Hines. UCLA hadn’t allowed an opponent to score on its first drive in its previous eight games.

It was a sign of things to come. Dieffenbach ran out with the UCLA offense and while it was a welcome sight, the Bruins went three-and-out.

USC scored on its next series, too, and UCLA was down 14-0 quickly. Waymond Jordan had three rushing touchdowns as the Trojans dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

USC won the Victory Bell. UCLA got a trip to Indy.

“We’ve just got to be better overall, and we will,” Chesney said. “I can’t express enough ultimately how proud I am of these guys. When I watch them play, even in the tough moments, there’s never a wavering that goes on with these guys"

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