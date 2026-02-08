Olympics

Team USA wins gold in Olympic figure skating team event; Ilia Malinin delivers winning score

By WPXI.com News Staff
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Ilia Malinin of Team USA react after receiving their gold medals for the figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

MILAN — Team USA edged out Team Japan to win the figure skating team event at the Milan Cortina Games.

Team USA notched 69 total points on Sunday, with Japan trailing by a single point. Team Italy gathered 60 total points to win bronze.

The gold-medal finish was helped along by Ilia Malinin, who delivered a winning score of 200.03 in the men’s free skate final.

Team USA won gold in the 2022 Olympic figure skating team event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read