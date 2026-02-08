Team USA wins gold in Olympic figure skating team event; Ilia Malinin delivers winning score

MILAN — Team USA edged out Team Japan to win the figure skating team event at the Milan Cortina Games.

Team USA notched 69 total points on Sunday, with Japan trailing by a single point. Team Italy gathered 60 total points to win bronze.

The gold-medal finish was helped along by Ilia Malinin, who delivered a winning score of 200.03 in the men’s free skate final.

Team USA won gold in the 2022 Olympic figure skating team event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group