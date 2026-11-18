MIAMI — Jennifer Alvarez was at work inside the building where the Miami Heat play when she scrolled her way into a video almost by accident.

The trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" — loosely based in Miami — found its way onto her screen. It included an image of what clearly was the arena where she happened to be at that moment, plus a few more city landmarks.

An idea was born. Alvarez got on her phone.

More than two years, countless meetings and thousands of hours of planning later, the Heat — having pulled off a collaboration with Rockstar Games, which developed and published “GTA VI” — were at the epicenter of the launch of arguably the most anticipated video game of all time. On Wednesday, the Heat became Vice City, playing against the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-time-only court wearing one-time-only uniforms.

“What we’re doing is creating a crossover experience of gaming and sport in a way that no one has actually interacted with before,” said Alvarez, the senior vice president for brand and chief growth officer for the Heat.

Did it work? Seemed like it did. Fans waited in long lines both inside and outside the building to get any merchandise they could grab. The in-arena allotment of specially designed jerseys for the game sold out in about 90 minutes, and more were quickly gobbled up online as well. Jerseys sold for $120, shorts for $90, and plenty of both were available at huge markups on the secondary markets before the game even started.

“We waited in the rain for two hours,” said Paola Boivin, carrying her newly acquired Vice City jersey with Heat center Bam Adebayo's No. 13 on the back shortly after the arena doors opened Wednesday. “So worth it. So worth it.”

Vice City is the fictional center of the game, loosely based on Miami. Leonida is the state, loosely based on Florida. And the Heat have been known for their “Vice” line of uniforms and apparel since debuting the brightly colored, widely popular gear in the 2017-18 season.

It was a perfect match. Vice met Vice City.

“We thought: ‘Wait a minute. This is us. How do we figure out a way to be a part of this?’” Alvarez said. “It's the return of Vice City, which is a highly anticipated title — 13 years people waited for this game. And we’ve been synonymous with the word Vice since 2017 when we first introduced the original Vice campaign and knew we needed to work. We needed to reach out. There’s just too much here, too many kind of stars aligning, too much kismet happening for us to ignore it.”

It took years of planning

Every detail for Wednesday — the day before the official global launch of "GTA VI" — was thought out.

Miami-Dade County struck a $975,000 deal to have “Vice City” atop the arena, a billboard of sorts for those flying into and out of Miami International Airport. The team referred to itself as Vice City for the night. On a day where streets flooded in South Florida thanks to pounding rain, some fans waited outside for hours to have the first chance at buying jerseys. Graphics inside the arena had “GTA”-themed twists and logos on the jerseys matched what gamers would see in “GTA.”

“We're all just running on pure adrenaline,” Alvarez said.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn't much of a video gamer. He's intrigued by “GTA” now.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s fun. It’s 10x everything, and to have that opportunity in a regular-season game, I think is exciting,” Spoelstra said. “I’ve never played the game before, but obviously I’m fully aware of it. And if they want to send me a console, I’ll play. I’m curious now. I want to play.”

There are elements of “GTA” within other video games. Later this month, the “NBA2K27” game will debut a special Vice City Edition with Adebayo on the cover.

“The culture of Miami is special and getting to see everyone experience that through the game is what’s so exciting,” Adebayo said.

Global attention

Heat players, as a gift from Rockstar, got custom "GTA VI" consoles, controllers and the actual game on Tuesday, a thank-you for their part in the launch. The jerseys that the team were wearing Wednesday were delivered to the arena earlier this week, and the design of the court was kept quiet until Tuesday.

Milwaukee guard Tyler Herro already has the game downloaded.

“I know what the Vice City means,” Herro said. “I know the meaning behind it and obviously, ‘GTA’ is one of the most popular games. My kids obviously won’t be playing it — keep them away from that — but it’s a big opportunity for the city to welcome ‘GTA VI.’ Obviously, I’ll be playing the game. I got to see what that’s about.”

The Heat launched a Vice City merchandise collection on Oct. 2; 30% of those orders have come from outside the U.S. (“We're shipping to 60 countries,” Alvarez said.) Even the fast-food places that are seen in the video game — Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell — have come to life at Heat games in recent weeks. The Heat offer arena tours to people when the team isn't playing; Alvarez said fans who come to those, without fail, ask if Burger Shot is open.

“And we’re like, ‘We’re sorry, it’s only open for games and events,’” Alvarez said. “This is global appeal. My hope is they come to a Heat game because we’re a way for them to experience Vice City in a way they haven’t been able to. So, it’s my job to make their game experience unforgettable.”

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