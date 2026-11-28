PITTSBURGH — The chilly rain is finally moving out! Some leftover sprinkles or flurries over the ridges, but the rest of the day will largely be dry.

We’ll see a little sun by this afternoon, enough to push temperatures into the mid-40s.

Sunday will feature more clouds, but a milder day ahead of a cold front. That front will bring the next batch of steady rain after dinner, with most of the showers wrapping up by daybreak Monday.

Behind the front, winds will turn gusty first thing Monday with gusts that could reach 35 or 40 mph. Early next week will be cool, but a nice jump in temperature is expected toward the end of the week. We could see one or even two days near 60 degrees!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group