Cloudy Tuesday afternoon before next system brings rain back to the area

PITTSBURGH — Cloudy this afternoon ahead of the next system that will bring wet weather to the area starting this evening. A few showers are possible in spots this evening, with rain developing overnight.

A Flood Watch is in effect from late tonight through late Wednesday night for Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene (PA) counties along with Monongalia, Preston (WV) and Garrett (MD) counties. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding.

Widespread rain is expected for the morning commute. Watch for wet roads and allow extra time. Expect a brief break in the widespread rain around midday, but the next round of wet weather returns Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Pockets of heavy rain may produce ponding on roads that could increase the risk of hydroplaning and rain may reduce visibility at times. Heavy rain may also lead to localized flooding, watch water levels in low-lying areas, creeks and streams.

Rain will continue into Thursday morning with cooler air for the end of the work week. Highs will only make it to the 50s with the chance for on-and-off rain showers at times. We’ll see temperatures recover a bit for Memorial Day Weekend.

