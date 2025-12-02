Overnight snow to cause delays on Tuesday, wintry mix also possible

PITTSBURGH — Plan for delays early Tuesday with snow falling during the morning commute.

Snow will begin before sunrise with steadier bands of snow off and on through mid-morning, bringing snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.

Most areas will pick up 2″ to 4″ of snow with higher amounts possible in spots where heavier banding of snow develops.

A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain is also possible, especially south of I-70 and mainly east of Pittsburgh, where snow totals will be lower.

Steady snow will taper to snow showers and flurries through the evening.

After a brief break on Wednesday, colder air and snow showers return on Thursday.

