Quiet Friday may lead to rain this weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will be a quiet start to the weekend with plenty of sun through Saturday.

You’ll want a jacket in the morning for the next few days as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s when you head out the door. Highs will make it into the 60s.

A decent rain is possible Sunday with some areas seeing more than a half inch of water Sunday and Sunday night.

