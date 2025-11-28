Snow developing late Saturday, mixing with and changing to rain showers

Gusty winds and frigid wind chills continue this evening. Scattered lake effect snow showers are still in the area. Make sure to use caution, as roads could become icy or slick. It’ll be partly cloudy and cold tonight. Lows will drop to the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens to start Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the break between systems with a mostly cloudy sky; temperatures will stay below average in the mid-30s. The next system will arrive Sunday with snow showers developing early in the morning, mixing to rain showers. Temperatures will be in the low 40s by the afternoon.

