Temperatures above average into the weekend

PITTSBURGH — The warm and extended dry stretch continues through the work week.

Pleasant this morning with more sun through the day that will help temperatures heat up quickly; highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

High temperatures will continue to run above average into the weekend, and nighttime lows will remain comfortable in the upper 50s around 60 degrees.

We are more than 1″ below normal for rainfall with no wet weather in sight for the next several days. Our next best chance for showers may not arrive until later this weekend or early next week.

Get the latest updates from Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group