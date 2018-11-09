We Stand with Our Squirrel Hill Family - Tree of Life Donation Information

11 Cares is proud to support Dollar Bank in collecting donations to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh "Our Victims of Terror Fund."
One hundred percent of donations collected for the "Our Victims of Terror Fund" will support psychological services, support for families, general services, reconstruction, additional security throughout the community, medical bills for all those involved, as well as counseling and other services that may prove necessary in the future.
Click here for a list of Dollar Bank locations or scroll down for an interactive map.
Donations are accepted at every Dollar Bank office through Nov. 17 and Dollar Bank will match dollar-for-dollar every donation received up to $100,000.
Checks should be made payable to the Tree Of Life Charity Fund.
Please mail your check or money order to:
Dollar Bank
P.O. Box 765
Pittsburgh, PA 15230
PLEASE NOTE: Individual donations only. No minimum donation amount required. Maximum donation amount that will be matched is $10,000 per person.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}